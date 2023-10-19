Crime investigation into damage to Balticconnector gas pipeline completed — Finnish police

STOCKHOLM, October 19. /TASS/. The Finnish police have completed crime investigation at the site of the damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, the Central Criminal Police of Finland reported.

"The scene investigation into the damaged gas pipeline has been completed and the collected samples have been submitted to forensic examination. <…> Subsequently the area surrounding the damage will be widely examined," the police said in a press release.

In the scene investigation, the police have been assisted by the Border Guard and the Defense Forces, according to the press release.

The probe into the circumstances of the damage to the gas pipeline is ongoing. The collected samples have been submitted to forensic examination.

The operation of an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was suspended due to a suspected leak. Finnish authorities said at a press conference on October 10 that the damage to the gas pipeline, discovered early on the morning of October 9, was likely the result of external interference. Detective Chief of the National Bureau of Investigation Timo Kilpelainen said that the damage site was located in Finland's economic zone, in the central part of the Gulf of Finland.