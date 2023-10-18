Hezbollah declares October 18 ‘day of rage’ against Israel

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. The Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement has declared October 18 a "day of unprecedented rage" in condemnation of a strike on a Gaza hospital, which it blames on Israel, The Jerusalem Post newspaper writes.

According to the paper, Hezbollah has called on its supporters across the world to take to the street to protest against Israel.

Earlier, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh called for anti-Israeli demonstrations, urging Palestinians - particularly those in the West Bank and Jerusalem - to take part in protests. Haniyeh also called on the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and human rights organizations to condemn Israel’s actions.

A protester participating in a demonstration outside the US embassy in the Lebanese capital of Beirut told TASS that "the West needs to understand that the Arab masses support the Palestinian people and their fight for their legitimate rights."

Arab media outlets reported on October 17 that Israeli airstrikes on the central part of the city of Gaza had hit a hospital, killing over 500 people and leaving hundreds wounded. However, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that "an Islamic Jihad rocket aimed at Israel misfired and hit the hospital in Gaza.".