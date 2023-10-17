Scholz warns Hezbollah, Iran against involvement in Middle East conflict

BERLIN, October 17. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said the Middle East conflict must be avoided by all means. In particular, he cautioned the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and Iran against getting involved.

"I once again strongly warn Hezbollah and Iran against joining this conflict," Scholz told a news conference with King Abdullah II, of Jordan.

"Together with our allies, we are making every effort to ensure that there should be no escalation," Scholz added.

He is expected to travel to Israel later in the day.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a total blockade of Gaza and carried out strikes on targets inside Lebanon and Syria. Hostilities have also broken out on the West Bank.