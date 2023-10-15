Twin Peaks star Piper Laurie dies at 91 — AP

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. US actress Piper Laurie died at 91, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Actress’ manager Marion Rosenberg confirmed the actress’ death to the news agency. She noted in the email to AP that Piper Laurie was "a superb talent and a wonderful human being."

The actress had three Academy Award nominations for starring in The Hustler (1961), Carrie (1976), and Children of a Lesser God (1986) movies. Laurie received the Golden Globe Award for her role in the Twin Peaks series (1990-2017).