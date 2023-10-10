Iraqi PM thanks Russia for supplies of weapons

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Iraq is grateful to Russia for supplies of weapons that significantly influenced the struggle against terrorism in the region, Prime Minister of the country Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to express gratitude of Iraq to Russia for support during the struggle against terrorism, for providing us with arms, weapons, so that we were capable of standing against armed gangs of terrorists," Al Sudani said.

"Russia is a friendly country, with which we are tied by the deep historical relationship," the Prime Minister added.