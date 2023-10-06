Over 99% of Karabakh’s displaced people accounted for in Armenia

YEREVAN, October 6. /TASS/. More than 99% of the people who were forced to leave Karabakh have been registered in Armenia, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, spokesperson for the Armenian prime minister, said at a briefing on Friday.

"A total of 99.2% of the 100,632 forcibly displaced residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have been registered in Armenia. It will take one to two more days to complete the registration process. The first payments have been made and will continue on Monday," Baghdasaryan said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry called upon the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed, end hostilities, prevent civilian casualties, and go back to trying to settle the Karabakh issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that an agreement was reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to suspend anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. On September 21, in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh, a meeting was held between representatives of Azerbaijan and Karabakh’s Armenian residents in order "to discuss the issues of reintegration."

On September 28, Samvel Shahramanyan, president of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), signed a decree dissolving the unrecognized state effective January 1, 2024. The local ethnic Armenian population has been advised to consider the reintegration proposals being put forward by Baku and decide for themselves whether to remain or to relocate.