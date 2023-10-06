Fake unity between US, Europe not fooling anyone — Lukashenko

MINSK, October 6. /TASS/. Europe and the United States are not united no matter how hard they try to show it, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters during his visit to the Brest Region.

"Europe and America, no matter how much they show that they are united, have no unity. You can rest assured that this is not just my opinion, but also what I have heard from other people. And not only me, but our military and state security [officers]," said Lukashenko, as the BelTA news agency reported.

According to Lukashenko, Europe does not want to be at war, and an escalation of the Ukraine conflict is against its interests, as the war is raging on its land while the United States is far away and its only burden is the round-the-clock operation of the dollar printing machine.

"What they [in the US] need to try out there, they are trying out. The death toll in Ukraine has already exceeded half a million," Lukashenko said. "Young people do not want to go to war, they have run away. Currently, not only are they grabbing their own, but they are also grabbing Ukrainians outside Ukraine - in Poland and other countries - to take them back there. And there are also mercenaries. That is the war that is raging in Ukraine right now."