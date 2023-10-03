MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers are appalled by the rampant corruption among the state's top officials and the lack of interest of President Vladimir Zelensky to do anything about it, Politico reported with reference to Ukraine's ex-Minister of Infrastructure (2016-2019) Vladimir Omelyan who is currently an officer in the armed forces.

"We are furious that some of our leaders prefer to cheat and steal when we are dying on the battlefield. We believe that Zelensky should swap his camouflage for a tie and suit and analyze what is happening around him and his team," the publication quoted Omelyan as saying.

Numerous corruption scandals and cases of officials abusing their power are causing outrage among the Ukrainian people amid a record budget deficit of $38 billion planned for this year. Reports about the Defense Ministry taking a cut when purchasing food for the army, military equipment not being up to standards, unjustified spending by the Ministry of Culture, and local authorities embezzling money have drawn a lot of attention. This problem is also causing increasing discontent in the West, which is covering the budget deficit. Citing a government document in its possession, Politico reported on Monday that the administration of US President Joe Biden is seriously concerned about the level of corruption in Ukraine, something that may lead Western countries to refuse to provide aid to Kiev.

Given this situation, Zelensky's deliberately militaristic style has long been a source of irritation and ridicule among Ukrainians and foreign countries alike. A year ago, an electronic petition appeared on the website of the head of state calling on the president to return to a businesslike style of dress at official events, and in September of 2023, the media circulated an appeal by US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to Zelensky to change his track pants for a suit and tie when he comes to ask for funding.