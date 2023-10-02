Expert sees next year as pivotal turning point for fate of West’s weapons supplies to Kiev

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The upcoming year of 2024 will mark a pivotal turning point as regards determining the scope of further weapons supplies to Ukraine as the US gears up for its presidential election showdown, Richard Sakwa, professor emeritus of Russian and European politics at the University of Kent (UK) and honorary professor of political science at Moscow State University, told TASS.

In assessing the prospects for reduced Western military assistance to Kiev on the sidelines of the 20th annual session of the Valdai Discussion Club, the UK-based Russia scholar pointed out that the next year would provide all the answers. "The next year will be a fateful one. It’s the US election, and the [Ukrainian military] supplies issue will be resolved next year," Sakwa noted.

He also noted that signs had already emerged that Western countries "have their limits." "The stocks of weapons are running low," Sakwa stressed. The expert added, however, that "much will be decided on the battlefield."