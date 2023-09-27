China urges to cooperate with Russia on Nord Stream inquiry

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. China calls upon all stakeholders to cooperate with Russia while investigating the sabotage attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"Russia is one of the main sides involved. We call upon the interested countries to actively work and cooperate with Russia instead of rejecting it," he said.

In his opinion, "all attempts to politicize the investigation will only lead to more suspicions and speculations."

"The international community, including the UN Security Council, should refrain from applying double standards regarding the Nord Stream issue. We hope that the truth will be found, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," the diplomat added.

On September 27 last year, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" a day earlier on three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines. Swedish seismologists had recorded two explosions on the offshore routes of the pipelines on September 26. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched criminal proceedings over an act of international terrorism after the gas pipelines were damaged.

On February 8, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article claiming, citing anonymous sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the BALTOPS naval exercise in June 2022, and that the Norwegians then activated the bombs three months later. According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers.