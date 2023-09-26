Russian, Ethiopian special services cooperate in field of security — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The special services of Russia and Ethiopia share information and cooperate closely in the field of security, including anti-terrorist activities, Ethiopia's ambassador to Russia, Cham Ugala Uriat, has told TASS.

As the diplomat noted, the two countries were working very hard to strengthen cooperation in the security sphere.

"There are some terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab in Somalia. Russia and Ethiopia have been working very closely on anti-terrorism activities in Africa. And we are sharing information between our two security agencies, I mean, the agencies of Russia and Ethiopia," he said.

"Our intelligence director, Temesgen Tiruneh, was here during the Russian-African summit. He came ahead of the summit and met with his counterpart here in Moscow. We are very close, working together in the security field," the ambassador pointed out.