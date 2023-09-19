Azerbaijan reveals how many Armenian weapons destroyed in Karabakh

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. Dozens of Armenian combat vehicles and artillery systems have been destroyed in Nagorno-Karabakh by the Azerbaijani army, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Spokesman Anar Eivazov said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the local anti-terrorist operations conducted by the Azerbaijani army in Karabakh, up to 20 combat vehicles, up to 40 artillery systems, around 30 mortars, two multiple launch rocket systems, and six Mortira electronic warfare systems of the Armenian Armed Forces have been destroyed," he said.

According to the spokesman, Azerbaijani troops are targeting only military infrastructure facilities. "Civilians and civilian facilities are not our targets," he stressed.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.