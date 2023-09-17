Ukraine, Taiwan among topics discussed by US’ Sullivan, China’s Wang in Malta

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta on September 16-17 to discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda, problems of global and regional security, as well as the situation in Ukraine and Taiwan, the White House said in a press statement on Sunday.

"The two sides discussed key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics.," it said. "The United States noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The two sides committed to maintain this strategic channel of communication and to pursue additional high-level engagement and consultations in key areas between the United States and the People’s Republic of China in the coming months. "

According to the White House, Sullivan and Wang had "candid, substantive, and constructive discussions, building on the engagements between President Biden and President Xi in Bali, Indonesia in November 2022."

"This meeting [in Malta] was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the relationship," the White House emphasized.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on September 18.