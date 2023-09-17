Belarus not going to interfere in affairs of neighboring countries - Lukashenko

MINSK, September 17. /TASS/. Belarus is not going to interfere into the domestic affairs of its neighbors, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday.

"We are not hatching plans of meddling in your (other countries’ - TASS) life. We wish you only good, happiness and peace. But this peace is so fragile today that any careless movement may entail the most serious and irreparable consequences. We don’t want our soil to become a theater of war again, we don’t want millions of our citizens to be killed," he said on the occasion of National Unity Day.

He stressed that the Belarusian people "cannot be an aggressor." But in case of an aggression against Belarus, it will not "draw ant red, yellow, black, or blue lines," he warned. "This line is the state border! And we do have what to respond with. So, let us live in peace and friendship, s good neighbors," he said.