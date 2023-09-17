Kim Jong Un’s train leaving Primorye

VLADIVOSTOK, September 17. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left the station Artyom-Primorsky 1 in Russia's Primorye Region in the direction of the border in the region’s south, a TASS correspondent reports.

The North Korean leader’s train headed to the border check point Khasan, around 250 km away from the station Artyom-Primorsky 1.

Kim Jong Un arrived in Primorye early on Saturday. He visited the Knevichi airport where he was met by Russian Defense Ministry Sergey Shoigu. They got familiar with modern operational-tactical aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

While in Vladivostok, Kim also inspected the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate and its armaments such as the Uran anti-ship missile systems and the Kalibr multi-purpose cruise missile systems, as well as the A-190 100mm automatic artillery system.