China’s foreign ministry mum about defense minister’s disappearance

BEIJING, September 15. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning has refrained from commenting on Western media allegations about Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu’s disappearance.

"I know nothing about the situation you have mentioned," she told a briefing on Friday when asked to comment on reports about Li’s absence from the public eye.

The Financial Times reported earlier, citing its sources, that the United States thinks that Li, who has not been seen in public in two weeks, was fired and is being investigated. However, websites in the Chinese segment, in particular the Baidu search engine, refer to Li Shangfu as Defense Minister and a member of the Central Military Commission.