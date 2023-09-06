Terrorists from Afghanistan killed in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, September 6. /TASS/. Three terrorists, who violated the Tajik-Afghan border last week, have been killed by Tajik special services, Tajikistan’s State National Security Committee said on Wednesday.

"In the early hours of August 30, three members of an international terrorist organization illegally crossed the Tajik-Afghan border <…> plotting to stage a terrorist attack on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations," the country’s national news agency Khovar said.

"The three members of the terrorist group were killed in an anti-terror operation," the agency reported.