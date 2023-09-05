Army chief to head Sudan’s delegation to 78th UN General Assembly

CAIRO, September 6. /TASS/. The head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereignty Council, Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, will lead the country’s delegation to the 78th UN General Assembly which began in New York on Tuesday, the Sudan Tribune portal reported.

"The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim will accompany al-Burhan during his visit to the United States to participate in talks due on September 20-25," the newspaper quoted the country’s Finance Ministry as saying in a statement.

The delegation will also include acting Foreign Minister Ali al Sadiq.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The main points of contention between the two military organizations are related to the timeline and methods of forming unified armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should become the commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is an option supported by al-Burhan, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, more than 4,000 people have been killed since the start of the hostilities.