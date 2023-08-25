Trump says his arrest in Georgia is travesty of justice

NEW YORK, August 25. /TASS/. Ex-US President Donald Trump called developments "the travesty of justice" after passing through the arrest procedure in the Fulton County jail in Georgia.

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice," Trump told reporters. "I did nothing wrong," he said. Trump noted that he considers criminal charges brought against him to be "election interference."

"We have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest," the politician added.

The former US President surrendered earlier for the formal arrest procedure in the election interference case. He stayed there for about twenty minutes.