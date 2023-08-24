Iran calls country's membership in BRICS historic event

DUBAI, August 24. /TASS/. Granting membership to Iran in BRICS is a historic event, deputy head of the Iranian president's office for political affairs, said Mohammad Jamshidi said.

"In a historic move, Islamic Republic of Iran becomes permanent member of BRICS. A strategic victory for Iran's foreign policy. Felicitations to the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution and great nation of Iran.," he wrote on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

BRICS brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The summit took place on August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. As stated by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia will join BRICS starting from January 1, 2024.