BRICS leaders adopt declaration of their summit in Johannesburg — South Africa’s president

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. The BRICS leaders adopted a declaration of their 15th summit in Johannesburg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

"The Johannesburg II Declaration has been adopted," the South African leader said.

According to the document, six new members, namely, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, will join BRICS next year.

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. South Africa serves as the rotating chair of the BRICS group this year. The country’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Suklal said earlier that about 30 countries were seeking to join BRICS.