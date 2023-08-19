{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Transfer of Gripen jets to Ukraine would need to be authorized by US — Zelensky’s office

"It is always a process, and we are actually in the middle of this process," Andrey Sibiga, a deputy head at the Ukrainian president's office, said

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The potential transfer of Sweden’s Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine would also need to be authorized by third countries, including the US, which supplied parts for the aircraft, Andrey Sibiga, a deputy head at the Ukrainian president's office, said in televised remarks.

When asked whether permission should be sought from the US before any transfer of Gripens to Ukraine, Sibiga said: "It seems to me that it is necessary. Even in aircraft like the Gripen, there are certain components that require the consent of other allies. It is always a process, and we are actually in the middle of this process."

Sibiga added that the potential transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine is being discussed by heads of state.

"We are now already in the phase of getting practical with aircraft-related issues," he said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said on Saturday that Ukrainian pilots had begun training to fly the F-16 jet, and two Ukrainian pilots had already performed test flights on F-16s in the US. Reznikov said that it would take at least six months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly US-made F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that the countries are discussing the potential transfer of Gripen fighter jets to Kiev and Ukrainian pilots had already started test flights on them. Kiev has long been asking Western allies to transfer F-16s to Ukraine. The chief of the Ukrainian president's staff, Andrey Yermak, said that the country expects to receive these fighter jets by the end of this year. On August 17, Reuters cited sources as saying that the US had allowed Denmark and the Netherlands to transfer some F-16s to Ukraine. The report said these countries would send the planes to Kiev after the training of Ukrainian pilots is completed. The Danish government later confirmed that it had received such permission.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
PREVIEW: Ecuador to hold early presidential, parliamentary elections
The elections come amid a serious deterioration of security in Ecuador
Read more
Scholz says there are no Germany soldiers in Ukraine
At the same time, in his words, while making decisions the German government has been keeping a close eye on what its allies are doing to avoid a possible confrontation between Russia and NATO
Read more
Abnormal situation occurs during transfer of Luna-25 probe to pre-landing orbit
At present specialists of the command and control team are analyzing the situation
Read more
POW says British instructors were more interested in money than in training Ukrainians
"But, as a matter of fact, training was very poor. Only theory and a little bit of practice," Roman Levko complained
Read more
All effects of drone attack against airdrome near Novgorod eliminated — authorities
According to the head of the Soltsy municipal district Maxim Timofeyev, nothing threatens the civilian population and infrastructure
Read more
Russian army gains control of 5 communities in Kharkov Region over past week
Now there are 33 of them under the control of the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
Russian forces pulverize Ukraine’s elite 10th Corps units in Zaporozhye area — politician
It is reported that US-made Stryker armored personnel carriers (APCs) used by the 46th and 82nd Ukrainian brigades are being actively engaged for the first time
Read more
ECOWAS delegation meets with Niger’s ousted president
According to the RFI radio station, the meeting with Mohamed Bazoum was attended, among others, by former Nigerian President Abdulsalami Abubakar, who led the delegation
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 400 personnel on Donetsk direction in 24 hours
Ammunition caches of Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade and 79th Airborne Brigade were destroyed near settlements of Toretsk and Novomikhaylovka
Read more
US twists arms of Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia to send Soviet weapons to Kiev — top brass
Igor Kostyukov stressed that the US wished to prolong the conflict in Ukraine by all possible means
Read more
Roscosmos publishes first results of Luna-25 spacecraft instrument measurements
In particular, the spacecraft registered the moment of a meteoroid impact
Read more
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
Read more
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Read more
Preparation of Putin’s visit to Turkey continues - Erdogan’s advisor
Russia is working on the schedule due, negotiations about the visit’s date are underway, Akif Cagatay Kilic said
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
Russian army hits Ukraine’s command center, ammunition depot — Defense Ministry
Aviation, missile units and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces over the past day hit Ukraine’s manpower and military equipment in 139 areas
Read more
Press review: Russia seeks alternate grain routes and how CNN obtained bridge attack video
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 17th
Read more
Russian army’s group delivers destruction to Ukrainian army’s equipment near Urozhaynoye
Spokesman for the battlegroup Oleg Chekhov told about it
Read more
Ukrainian military tries to attack ZNPP with drones ten times a day — Rosenergoatom
An adviser to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern Renat Karchaa noted that the power plant’s units were well-protected
Read more
Americans’ support of arms supplies to Kiev declining - Russian envoy
The US administration is "taking more and more senseless decisions" and "making unresponsible and baseless statements", Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
CSTO countries to resist engagement in West’s escalation plans, Lavrov asserts
Lavrov noted that it is not in Moscow’s habit to tell other countries what to do or dictate how and with whom they must foster ties
Read more
Situation after drone attack in Novgorod Region calm - governor
No one was injured
Read more
BRICS serves as cooperation, development model for many countries
The Media Forum announced that it sees its mission in supporting the BRICS media in taking concerted actions with the African media based on the principles of co-development and mutual benefit
Read more
ECOWAS delegation demands rebels in Niger release President Bazoum
The delegation reportedly said the release of Mohamed Bazoum was a priority demand
Read more
Ukrainian drone eliminated near Putilkovo northwest of Moscow
The Defense Ministry said there were no casualties or damage
Read more
Hungarian companies want to expand work in Russia — Orban
"Despite sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian companies represented in Russia are looking for opportunities to expand their activities," said Bertalan Havasi, a spokesman for the head of the Hungarian prime minister
Read more
US-led coalition’s F-35 dangerously approach two Russian Su-35 in Syria
With such actions the coalition continues to create conditions for dangerous air incidents, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Conflicting Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit noted
Read more
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
NATO chief admits peace talks stalled because of Kiev — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that this admission by the NATO chief is extremely important because previously he and other Western leaders had claimed that the talks were impossible due to Moscow’s position
Read more
Zimbabwe grateful to Moscow for help in establishing, defending sovereignty
Zimbabwe has experienced three difficult moments in its modern history, a member of the leadership of Zimbabwe's ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Christopher Mutsvangwa recalled
Read more
Egypt intends to strengthen partnership with Russia for stability, development
The chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs Mohamed Al-Orabi pointed to new challenges that were emerging in the current geopolitical situation
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 200 personnel on southern Donetsk direction - Defense Ministry
Battlegroup ‘East’ repelled a Ukrainian assault team attack near Urozhaynoye
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Putin has repeatedly visited the command post of the Russian special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Nearly 100 people participated in Chinese Hainan Night event in Hawaii
The island delegation spoke of the free trade port, including preferential policies available to foreign investors
Read more
Transfer of Gripen jets to Ukraine would need to be authorized by US — Zelensky’s office
"It is always a process, and we are actually in the middle of this process," Andrey Sibiga, a deputy head at the Ukrainian president's office, said
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy 23 Ukrainian drones, some near Energodar
Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said
Read more
Leader of Niger’s rebels says any ECOWAS intervention to be considered as occupation
The Al Arabiya TV channel quoted Abdourahmane Tchiani
Read more
Kiev attempts to attack Crimea with S-200 missile, Russian air defense intercepts it
No casualties or damage on the ground were reported
Read more
Revenues of Hainan's 13 key development zones up 16.3% in January-June
They reached $141 billion
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Duty-free sales through Haikou Customs reached $4 billion in January-July
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, about 4.2 million people bought more than 34 million goods in Hainan in seven months
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane in DPR
It is reported that Russian military destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day
Read more
Ukraine’s attacks on Crimean bridge have political aspect — Crimean parliament’s speaker
Vladimir Konstantinov explained that there could not actually be any economic damage to Crimea in this regard
Read more
Belarus' Lukashenko calls for joint front against warmongers of another world war
"We always stand for peace, equality and a dialog among peoples," the Belarusian president stated
Read more
West’s faith in Ukraine’s ability to preserve statehood in any form weakening — Lavrov
"The future looks rather grim for the Kiev authorities and their patrons," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia to get smartphone fully replacing foreign ones by yearend
"There are some smartphones exhibited by the innovation technopolis Era at the Army-2023 forum that are close to having all functions," head of the ERA-IT project Nikolay Lishin told TASS
Read more
Russia should wipe out nationalist regime in Kiev — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that "the defeat of the West on the Ukrainian track is inevitable"
Read more