Nicaragua unconditionally supports Russian operation in Ukraine — military commander

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Nicaragua is confident of Russia's victory against the forces of the North Atlantic alliance forces in Ukraine and unconditionally supports the special military operation in Ukraine, Commander in Chief of the Nicaraguan Army General Julio Cesar Aviles Castillo said on Tuesday.

The commander said in a video address to participants in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security that Russia is now facing a difficult situation in terms of its security.

"We are confident that it will successfully achieve all the goals it set for itself and will be able to defeat NATO forces because in reality it’s NATO forces that are waging war on the territory of Ukraine," he said. "Deeply respected General [Russian Defense Minister Sergey] Shoigu, we would like to express our unconditional support for the Russian Federation and its desire to protect its security. Attempts were made to harm that security by the installation of various weapons systems in close proximity to Russia's borders in violation of the agreements that had been signed."

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security was held at the Patriot Exhibition and Conference Center on Tuesday. Representatives of defense agencies and international organizations, military experts and diplomats from several dozen countries are discussing shared threats to global and regional stability as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America.