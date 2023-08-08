Niger rebels deny entry to ECOWAS, UN, African Union delegations — media

DUBAI, August 8. /TASS/. The Niger rebels have refused to allow representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the UN and the African Union to enter the country, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya also confirmed, citing sources, that the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, formed by the rebels to govern the country, had denied the ECOWAS delegation entry into Niger. Neither channel gave a reason for the decision.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him and his family at his residence.

At an emergency summit on July 30, ECOWAS leaders demanded that the rebels reinstate the president and restore constitutional order to the country. The ECOWAS states gave Niger rebels one week to meet these demands. On August 4, the militaries of the ECOWAS member states announced that their emergency meeting had developed a contingency plan for intervention in Niger. The ECOWAS ultimatum expired on August 7.