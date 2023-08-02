Economic Community of West African States to hold urgent meeting on Niger

PRETORIA, August 2. /TASS/. ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff will hold an extraordinary meeting on the political situation in the Republic of Niger on August 2-4.

According to a statement, released by ECOWAS, the meeting will take place in Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

During an emergency summit on July 30, ECOWAS leaders demanded that rebels who seized power in Niger immediately release Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum and reinstate the constitutional order in that country.

ECOWAS countries gave the Nigerien military one week to fulfill these demands and did not exclude the use of force in case these demands are not met.