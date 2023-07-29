US threatens regional peace by shipping weapons to Taiwan — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The Chinese embassy in Washington calls on the US to adhere to the "one China" policy and not to contribute to growth of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu told TASS Friday.

"China decisively opposed military ties between the US and Taiwan, as well as arms shipments. This position is unambiguous and unchanged. The US must adhere to the ‘one China’ policy and to stop shipping weapons to Taiwan, to stop creating new [complicating\ factors that can lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and to stop threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the spokesman said.

ABC reported citing its sources, the military aid will be provided from the US Defense Department reserves. The package will include man-portable air defense systems, missiles, reconnaissance and observation equipment. The TV channel pointed out that this is the first time that the Biden Administration decided to ship a major military aid package to Taiwan from the US’ own defense stockpile.