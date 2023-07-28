North Korea unveils new drones, ICBMs during military parade in Pyongyang

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. During a military parade on July 27, North Korea unveiled its advanced reconnaissance and attack drones and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

Among other things, the country unveiled its Hwasong-17 ICBM and new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM, tested twice earlier this year.

The parade was held as part of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1950-1953 Korean War (known as Fatherland Liberation War in North Korea).