Cameroon’s leader arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The delegation of Cameroon led by the country’s President Paul Biya has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russia-Africa Summit.

According to a TASS reporter, the flight carrying high-profile Cameroonian officials has just landed at Pulkovo Airport.

Ahead of the summit, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to hold separate meetings with every leader. Ushakov also mentioned the Cameroonian president who arrived in St. Petersburg with his wife Chantal.

Earlier, Justin Tanga Biang, second adviser at Cameroon’s embassy in Russia, told TASS that, among other things, his country has a positive opinion of the implementation of an agreement on military cooperation that was signed with Russia in April 2022.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in St. Petersburg’s Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. The first summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi under the slogan "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the event’s information partner and photo hosting agency.