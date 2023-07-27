Deputy Prime Minister of Malawi heads his country's delegation at summit in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. A delegation from Malawi headed by Deputy Prime Minister Samuel Kavale has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russia-Africa summit. The plane with high-ranking representatives of the country landed at the Pulkovo airport, a TASS correspondent reports.

Earlier, Russia delivered 20,000 tons of mineral fertilizers to Malawi free of charge, although the West put obstacles in this matter as well. After the termination of the grain deal and Russia’s withdrawal from it because of the West's failure to fulfil Russia-related terms, President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue such supplies to African countries.

The authorities of Malawi noted the importance of the development of agriculture in the republic, in connection with which they need Russian supplies of fertilizers. Malawi also expressed interest in developing cooperation with Russia in the field of healthcare and in training diplomatic personnel. Russian Ambassador to Malawi Nikolay Krasilnikov emphasized earlier that the summit opens up good opportunities for establishing contacts with the Malawians.

Malawi gained independence in 1964 and diplomatic relations with Russia were established in November 1993.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. Like the first summit, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development." TASS is the event’s official photo hosting agency and information partner, as well as the host of the second Russia-Africa media forum.