Algerian prime minister arrives in St Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane and his delegation have arrived in St. Petersburg to attend the Russia-Africa Summit, as their flight landed at Pulkovo airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

In June, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune travelled to Russia on a state visit. On June 16, Tebboune attended the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). After the summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tebboune, a declaration on the strategic partnership between the two countries was signed. During the visit, the presidents focused on cooperation in the military-technical field. The Algerian leader offered his mediation efforts to help resolve the Ukraine conflict. The two presidents also confirmed their intention to bolster trade and enhance political cooperation.

Earlier, Algeria applied to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), and also filed a request to become a shareholder of the New Development Bank, which was established by the BRICS member countries. The Algerian leader said that joining the BRICS group would prevent his country from being involved in "bipolar conflicts."

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. Like the first summit, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development." TASS is the event’s official photo hosting agency and information partner, as well as the host of the second Russia-Africa media forum.