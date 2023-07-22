North Korea launches several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea — news agency

TASS, July 22. /TASS/. North Korea has launched several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the agency, the missiles were launched at about 04:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 21).

The US and South Korean servicemen are currently analyzing data to determine the characteristics of the launched missiles, the agency said.

Seoul added that the South Korean armed forces remain on alert for the possibility of further launches and are coordinating with their US counterparts.

On Wednesday, North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the first missile flew 550 kilometers, and the second flew 600 kilometers. Their maximum altitude was 50 kilometers. They fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.