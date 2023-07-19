More explosions heard in Ukraine’s Odessa

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Another series of explosions, the third one on Wednesday, was heard in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, the country’s Obshchestvennoye media outlet reported.

According to previous reports, the first wave of explosions hit the city between 1:05 a.m. and 1:07 a.m. Moscow time. It was followed by two more barrages, at 2:11 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. Moscow time.

No other details are known. Local authorities are yet to comment on the situation.

An air raid warning was declared in Odessa and surrounding areas early on Wednesday. Blasts were also heard in Chernomorsk, another Black Sea port city close to Odessa.

Reports of explosions kept coming from various Ukrainian regions early on Wednesday. According to Zerkalo nedeli, blasts were heard in the Kiev Region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier, similar reports came from Kharkov, the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the city of Zaporozhye and nearby Ukrainian-controlled territories.