MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Sudan’s plans for the Russia-Africa Summit have been updated, so the country’s delegation in St. Petersburg will be headed by Sovereignty Council Deputy Chairman Malik Agar, the Sudanese embassy told TASS on Saturday.

"Information on the summit has been updated, the country’s delegation will be led not by [Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah] al-Burhan, but by his deputy Malik Agar," the embassy said.