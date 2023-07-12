G7 vows to provide Ukraine with modern military equipment across land, sea, air domains

VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) intends to provide Ukraine with modern military equipment across land, sea, and air domains, according to a declaration adopted on the sidelines of a NATO summit on Wednesday.

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States said that they "will each work with Ukraine on specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements," particularly providing Ukraine with "security assistance and modern military equipment, across land, air, and sea domains - prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air."

The G7 nations also promised to continue the provision of "support to further develop Ukraine’s defense industrial base; training and training exercises for Ukrainian forces; intelligence sharing and cooperation; support for cyber defense, security, and resilience initiatives, including to address hybrid threats."

"We intend, in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional requirements, to provide Ukraine with swift and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment across land, sea and air domains, and economic assistance, to impose economic and other costs on Russia," the document added.