Uzbekistan’s incumbent leader Mirziyoyev wins presidency in landslide

TASHKENT, July 11. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has won Sunday’s presidential election with 87.05% of the vote, the country’s Central Election Commission said on Tuesday.

"A resolution was adopted on Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s election as President of Uzbekistan by 87.05% of voters who took part in the election," it said.

Robakhon Makhmudova, first deputy chairperson of the Supreme Court, and the nominee from the Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party, took 4.43% of the vote; Ulugbek Inoyatov, leader of the Uzbekistan People’s Democratic Party, carried 4.02%, and Abdushukur Khamzayev, leader of the Ecological Party, finished fourth with 3.74%

According to the Central Election Commission, more than 15.6 million people, or nearly 80% of eligible voters, took part in the election.

Under Uzbek law, the inauguration ceremony will be held no later than a month after the election day. However, it usually takes place within a week.