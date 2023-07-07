Ukraine has not met requirements for NATO membership yet — White House

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Ukraine currently does not meet the requirements for accession to NATO, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said in an interview for CNN Friday.

"There are certain requirements that every NATO ally has to achieve. There is a process for those requirements to be met. And Ukraine has not met those requirements right now," he said.

"They are in the middle of the war. […] It also says a lot about where our focus needs to be right now, and that is helping them succeed," Kirby said.