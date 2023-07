NATO pledges €500 mln as new military aid for Ukraine — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, July 7. /TASS/. NATO is preparing an additional military aid package worth 500 million euros for Ukraine’s critical needs, including fuel, spare parts and medical supplies, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels ahead of the NATO summit slated for July 11-12 in Vilnius.

"[NATO] allies have already pledged 500 million euros for critical needs, including fuel, medical supplies, demining equipment and pontoon bridges," he said.

Also, NATO will help Ukraine build military hospitals, Stoltenberg added.