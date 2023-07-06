UN not jumping to conclusions about Iran providing drones to Russia

UNITED NATIONS, July 6. /TASS/. UN Under Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo has refrained from drawing conclusions about the origin of the drones allegedly provided to Russia by Iran.

"France, Germany, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States also reiterated their request for the Secretariat to examine the debris of these UAVS in Kyiv or any other suitable location in letters to the Secretary-General and President of the Security Council and statements to the Council and media. The Permanent Representatives of Iran and the Russian Federation disputed the imagery and evidence provided by the United Kingdom and Ukraine of the UAVs, as well as the claim by France, Germany, Ukraine and the United Kingdom that Iran had transferred UAVs to the Russian Federation in a manner inconsistent with resolution 2231, noting that the accusations were not substantiated by evidence. The Secretariat continues to examine the available information," she said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Before the meeting, the UN Secretariat prepared a confidential report on compliance with the Iran nuclear deal. France, Germany, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States suggested including a provision about Iran’s alleged drone supplies to Russia in the document.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly refuted reports about Iranian drone supplies and their use in Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov blasted these reports as bogus and stressed that the Russian army used domestically-made drones. In November 2022, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the country had supplied drones to Ukraine but in small numbers and months before the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.