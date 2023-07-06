US Arms Control Association condemns plans to provide cluster bombs to Kiev

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. The Arms Control Association, a US-based nongovernmental organization, on Thursday condemned US plans to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine.

The association said in a statement that the transfer would be the "wrong move."

It cited an announcement from the US Department of State as saying that US President Joe Biden’s administration is set to "shift course" and allow stocks of US cluster munitions to be transferred to Ukraine.

Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball said such military assistance "would be escalatory, counterproductive, and only further increase the dangers to civilians caught in combat zones and those who will, someday, return to their cities, towns, and farms."

The Washington-based association, founded in 1971, is one of the most prominent US NGOs that promote international arms control policies.