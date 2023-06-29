European intelligence agencies work on deep analysis of mutiny attempt in Russia — Borrell

BRUSSELS, June 29. /TASS/. EU intelligence agencies are currently working on deep analysis of the recent mutiny attempt in Russia, High Representative Josep Borrell said upon arriving to the EU summit in Brussels Thursday.

According to the EU top diplomat, a deep analysis of the recent events is required and all European intelligence services are currently analyzing the aftermath of the mutiny, which, according to Borrell, has "weakened" the Russian leadership.

On the evening of June 23, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on Telegram channel that his units had come under attack, for which he blamed Russia’s military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the claims as false. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation described the Wagner group’s actions as betrayal. Later, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin resulting in the PMC turning its units around and returning to field camps. The criminal case was dismissed, the FSB announced. Lukashenko noted later that he had suggested Prigozhin turn an abandoned Belarusian military base into a Wagner camp. He also promised him full security and that Wagner forces could relocate to Belarus.