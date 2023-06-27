Peaceful life in Belarus is result of ‘painstaking work,’ says President Lukashenko

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said a peaceful life in the country without wars was a result of everyday ‘painstaking work,’ BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

"Contemporary Belarusians were lucky to be born and live under a peaceful sky," Lukashenko said said at a ceremony of presenting general’s shoulder straps to officers of the republic’s power ministries promoted to these ranks.

"Yet, military people like us are well aware that a peaceful life is the result of painstaking daily work," he continued.

"You are intelligent people, almost everyone of you uses messengers, reads various critical articles that blame me for preparing for war," Lukashenko said. "Every day for nearly 30 years, I have been getting ready for war together with you."

"Maybe that is why we live under a peaceful sky today," the president of Belarus added.