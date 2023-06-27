Kazakhstan to strengthen long-term cooperation with Russia — Tokayev

ASTANA, June 27. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the country plans to strengthen long-term and sustainable strategic cooperation with Russia.

"Today I take the opportunity to confirm Kazakhstan's principled position on further strengthening multilateral cooperation with Russia in the format of a long-term and sustainable strategic partnership. I am sure that this position fully meets the interests of our people," Tokayev said at an award ceremony.

Tokayev pointed out that during the recent disturbing events in Russia, the Kazakh citizens perceived the attempted mutiny with great concern. "From the very beginning, during a telephone conversation with the Russian President [Vladimir Putin], I expressed my full support for his actions aimed at preserving and strengthening the constitutional order and the rule of law. There was no doubt about this, given the potential of the Russian state and the personality of its national leader. We even discussed the Russian president's upcoming visit to Kazakhstan this fall," the Kazakh leader stressed.