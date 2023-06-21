London supports all efforts seeking peace in Ukraine — PM’s office

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. The UK supports any international efforts aiming to find a peaceful resolution on Ukraine, a spokeswoman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

"We continue to support Ukraine in their pursuit for peace and we support all international efforts to help achieve it," she said, replying to a question about London’s assessment of the African peace initiative.

A delegation from seven African countries, including the presidents of Zambia, the Comoros, Senegal and South Africa; the prime minister of Egypt; and presidential envoys from the Republic of the Congo and Uganda, visited Kiev on June 16 for talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The next day, the mission was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. On June 17, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of the delegation, presented a ten-point plan that could help lay the foundation for a peace process in Ukraine. It was agreed that during the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in July, the mission would continue consultations on the matter with the Russian side. The format and timetable of its consultations with Kiev have not yet been disclosed.