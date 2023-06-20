Energy company reports blackouts in several Kiev districts

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Four electrical substations in Kiev lost power in the morning resulting in blackouts in a number of districts, the Ukrainian energy company DTEK said.

On its Telegram channel, it reported that at 7:47 a.m., four high-voltage substations in Kiev lost power, leaving three districts without electricity.

The power company reported that electricians engaged reserve power sources and by 8:12 a.m., "returned light to all houses."

Earlier, the Klymenko Time news portal reported power outages in many parts of Kiev on Tuesday morning. According to it, the municipal electric transportation system was not operating either. The municipal administration said that due to damage to external communications, subway payment terminals were temporarily down.

Overnight, several explosions took place in Kiev and an air raid alert in the capital lasted more than 3.5 hours.