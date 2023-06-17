Conflicting parties in Sudan agree on two-day ceasefire — television

CAIRO, June 17. /TASS/. Conflicting parties in the ongoing combat actions in Sudan has struck an agreement on a two-day ceasefire starting on Sunday, Sky News Arabia television channel reported on Saturday.

The television channel cited military sources as saying that the army of Sudan and the country’s special task forces have agreed "to observe the regime of ceasefire on Sunday and Monday due to humanitarian issues."

There was no information about the terms of the concluded ceasefire deal and about possible mediators involved in the process of the agreement’s preparations.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, clashes between the two military structures erupted near a military base in Merowe and in Khartoum.