Chinese President Xi puts forward 3-point plan to resolve Palestinian issue — TV

BEIJING, June 14. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed on Wednesday during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing three proposals to resolve the Palestinian issue, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

"Firstly, the fundamental solution to the Palestinian issue should be based on the formation of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty and within its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the country’s capital" CCTV cited Xi as saying.

"Secondly, it is necessary to provide for the needs of the Palestinian economy as well as for the livelihood of the Palestinian people, while the international community should increase its assistance to Palestine for the country’s development, including in the humanitarian sphere," Xi continued.

"Thirdly, we must keep the peace talks on the right track," the Chinese president added.