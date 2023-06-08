'Major disinformation': Belarusian president on Ukrainian counteroffensive

MINSK, June 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s much-hyped counteroffensive is simply disinformation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"The three days of the ‘counteroffensive’: what we’re observing and the information we’ve received from the Russian president are in complete congruence. Over three days, about three dozen advancing Ukrainian tanks and 120 or 130 infantry fighting vehicles have been eliminated, and, what’s most horrible, more than 2,100 Ukrainians have been killed, with slightly over 70 [fatalities] on this side. This is the result of this attempt at a counteroffensive. Well, I’ve always said this, the counteroffensive is a major piece of disinformation. There is no counteroffensive and cannot be a counteroffensive, but if there is one, then here’s the result from it over three days," he said at a meeting in Minsk with members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Committee of Security Council Secretaries.

According to Lukashenko, the Kiev regime’s Western handlers are currently scrambling to analyze the causes of Ukraine’s military failures.

"Yesterday I talked with [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] and we are absolutely of the same opinion that the current situation is all about the West, which is fighting there, waiting to see the results of the ‘counteroffensive,’ and naturally, if not for all the Western weapons and mercenaries, the whole thing would have ended long ago," the Belarusian leader added.