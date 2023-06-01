Germany on trail of Ukrainian involved in Nord Stream blowup - newspaper

BERLIN, June 1. /TASS/. A Ukrainian serviceman could have been among the possible participants in the sabotage act at the Nord Stream gas pipelines but there is no confirmation that the authorities in Kiev were aware of this, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Thursday, citing its sources in investigative circles.

"According to the investigation by the newspaper, which is confirmed by the findings of investigators, a 26 year-old Ukrainian serviceman from a town southeast of Kiev may have been one of the crewmembers of the Andromeda yacht [which might have been used to deliver explosives - TASS]. Investigators tracked him down because he presented a Romanian passport when renting the yacht," the newspaper said.