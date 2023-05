ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. A plane carrying Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan landed on Sunday in Ankara, where the leader is expected to address a crowd of his supporters outside the Presidential Complex in the Bestepe district later in the day.

"The plane with Mr. President landed at 10:14 p.m. [local time, same as Moscow time]," a source in the Turkish president’s administration told TASS.