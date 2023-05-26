Germany receives data of Ukrainians’ involvement in Nord Stream case — mass media

BERLIN, May 26. /TASS/. BND, the German intelligence service, has received "numerous data" from special services of its partners, indicative of the potential involvement of Ukrainian nationals in the sabotage act at Nord Stream pipelines, Der Spiegel magazine said on Friday.

"Numerous data" were received by Germany from foreign countries, whereby "Ukrainian nationals are most probably" to be liable for that, the magazine said.

No prompt comment from the German Office of Prosecutor has been available.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.